Akshay Kumar reacts to Siddhant Chaturvedi's take on his viral 'Saare Bolo Bewafa' song

With his next film Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay Kumar is generating a lot of hype. The film is due to hit theatres on 18th March, and the song Saare Bolo Bewafa, which was recently released, is generating a lot of buzz. It's a quirky, unusual song that will make you want to get up and dance straight away. Fans have been swaying to the song's beats on social media, and it has gone viral. Even Siddhant Chaturvedi couldn't resist shaking a leg to Saare Bolo Bewafa in the midst of it all. Akshay, who has been quite happy with his fans loving the song, reacted to Siddhant’s take on it.

Siddhant had uploaded a reel on Instagram, grooving to Akshay’s song. Akshay reposted the song on his Instagram stories and happily wrote, “Lovely @siddhantchaturvedi and team. Lungi dance on #SaareBoloBewafa.” Siddhant, who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Yudhra, was seen wearing a lungi with a vest and was shaking a leg with his team on the beachside to the song in the video. He captioned the video as, “Yudhra ke set pe Saare boley Bewafa! @akshaykumar paaji #BachchanPandey”.

Check Akshay Kumar's story HERE

Bachchhan Paandey has been the talk of the town since it was announced. Bachchhan Paandey is helmed by Farhad Samji and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. In the film, Akshay plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will be seen as a journalist hoping to direct films someday. The film revolves around the intersection of their lives with Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi also playing pivotal roles. It will now hit the screens on March 18, 2022.

Also Read: Bachchhan Paandey: Akshay Kumar REVEALS the idea behind film's title & it has Abhishek, Chunky connection