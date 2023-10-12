Akshay Kumar recalls living in small house in Mumbai on Rs 100 rent: 'There wasn’t a single day where we…'

Akshay Kumar is one of the most successful actor in Bollywood right now. Coming from a humble background, he had to go through his share of struggles to achieve success. In a recent interview, the Khiladi actor opened up about the initial days when his family shifted to Mumbai from New Delhi in a small room with 100 rupee rent.

In a conversation with ANI, Akshay Kumar spoke about his initial days living in Chandni Chowk, New Delhi. He said, "We were 24 people living in the same house in Chandni Chowk. We all would sleep in the same room. In the morning, when we woke up for exercise, everyone would jump over each other to get out." Kumar then touched upon the time when they shifted to Mumbai from Delhi and lived in the Sion Koliwada region where they paid 100 rupees as rent. “I swear to God, there wasn’t a single day where we did not smile or laugh. Now, that we have money, sometimes we feel a bit sad but at that time, there was nothing to be sad about, We would have dal chawal, jeera aloo, aloo gobhi, bhindi, we would eat all of this and we were happy,” he added.

Kumar stated that his family would skip a meal on Saturdays to watch movies. “We would miss our meal in the morning to save money for the ticket,” he recalled.

Akshay Kumar was scolded by his father for failing in 7th standard

During the same conversation, Kumar revealed that he failed in his 7th standard and had to repeat a year. This really irked his father who came to hit him. The actor said that his father asked him, “Tu banna kya chahta hai? (What do you want to be?)” In response, he said, “Hero banna chahta hun (I want to be a hero).” The OMG 2 star that he wanted to be a martial arts teacher but just uttered the hero line at the moment.

Workwise, he was recently seen portraying engineer Jaswant Singh Gill in Mission Raniganj. The film opened to mostly positive critical response but has failed to make a mark at the box-office. He will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (with Tiger Shroff), Welcome to the Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, and Sky Force.

