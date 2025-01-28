Akshay Kumar recalls risky stunt that made Mahesh Bhatt worry about actor's life; filmmaker said ‘yeh marr jaayega’

Akshay Kumar is an actor who likes to perform most of his stunts himself. The star, who is known for his discipline and physical fitness is commonly called Khiladi Kumar for all the right reasons. During an interview, he went back in time to when he performed the most challenging stunt in Mahesh Bhatt’s 1998 action-thriller film, Angaaray. Kumar recalled the director ran from sets saying ‘Yeh marr jaayega (He will die).’ Read on!

Akshay Kumar was promoting his recently released action-drama film, Sky Force. During an interview with The Quint, the actor recalled working in Mahesh Bhatt’s 1998 action-thriller film, Angaaray. He stated that when he was performing his ‘most challenging stunt’, the director got worried about his life.

The veteran actor stated that the stunt was so risky and challenging that even before he could perform it, his director Mahesh Bhatt just ran away. “He said, ‘Merko nahi dekhna hai, yeh marr jaayega’ (He said I don’t want to watch; he is going to die). He went away, so I did that shot without my director,” stated Kumar.

Sharing details about the risky stunt, the Khel Khel Mein actor stated that in Angaaray, he performed a stunt in which he had to jump from a seven-floor building. In between, there was a road, but only one lane and there was another building on the other side. “So, I had to jump from the seventh to the fourth floor. During that, my director ran away,” Akshay recalled.

Recently, the senior star was in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. During a fun segment, he looked at a picture from his movie, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and recalled a hilarious anecdote involving Salman Khan. Glancing at the picture of him and Khan wearing only grass skirts in the song, he shared that it was shot in Mauritius, and Farah Khan was the choreographer.

With a bright smile, he added, “Jab humko kaha gaya tha yeh pehen ke aana hai toh Salman bahut khush tha, mai nahi itna khush tha. Lekin maza tha, dono mein humare masti bahut chalti thi. (When we were told to wear this, Salman was very happy; I was not so happy. But it was fun; we both had a lot of fun.)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kumar will also be seen in Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, Hera Pheri 3 and more.

