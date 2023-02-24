Akshay Kumar remembers his mother Aruna Bhatia; Shares her biggest advice on tough times

Akshay Kumar , the popular Bollywood superstar is a complete family man at heart. The Khiladi of Bollywood especially shared a strong bond with his late mother Aruna Bhatia. Akshay has always mentioned how his mom supported him wholeheartedly during the tough times and biggest lows of his acting career. In a recent appearance in Aaj Tak's popular program Seedhi Baat, Akshay Kumar opened up about his bond with his mother and turned emotional.

During his interaction at Aaj Tak's Seedhi Baat, Akshay Kumar broke down remembering his late mother Aruna Bhatia. The Selfiee actor revealed that he used to go straightaway to his mom's room every day after he returns from the shoot. The actor recalled that his days were never complete without talking to his mother, and discussing how their day went.

When the host asked Akshay Kumar how his mother would have reacted to the ongoing low phase in his acting career, he revealed the biggest advice given by her. "Unki ek badi famous line hai- ‘Fikr nahi kar puttar, Babaji tere naal hai’(which translates - Don’t worry son, God is with you)" revealed the popular star.

Akshay Kumar's work front

The Khiladi of Bollywood is currently set to release his ambitious film Selfiee, which is slated to hit the theatres on February 24, Friday. The movie, which marks Akshay Kumar's first onscreen collaboration with talented actor Emraan Hashmi, is an official remake of the 2019-released Malayalam blockbuster Driving License. Selfiee, which is helmed by Raj Mehta, is now garnering attention with its promising trailer and songs.

Akshay Kumar is currently busy with the shooting of Bade Miya Chote Miyan, the upcoming action thriller which features him and young star Tiger Shroff in the titular roles. The movie, which features a stellar star cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and others in the other key roles, is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.