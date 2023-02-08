Akshay Kumar replies to Anupam Kher’s tweet rooting for Special 26 sequel; Says he’s ready if...

Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Special 26 completes 10 years today. The heist thriller film, helmed by Neeraj Pandey, was based on the 1987 Opera House heist, and received widespread acclaim from the audience and critics alike. It also starred Jimmy Shergill, Kajal Aggarwal, Divya Dutta, Rajesh Sharma, and Kishor Kadam. On the film’s tenth anniversary, Anupam Kher shared a tweet in which he asked if a sequel of Special 26 should be made or not. He tagged Akshay Kumar in the tweet, and much to his fans’ delight, Akshay replied and said that he is ready if the script is ready!

Anupam Kher tweeted in Hindi, and it can be loosely translated as, “Our film Special 26 completes 10 years today. I have asked our director Neeraj Pandey so many times to make a Part 2 of the film. But… Now, you tell me, should a sequel for #10YearsOfSpecial26 be made or not? @akshaykumar”. Akshay Kumar was quick to Anupam Kher’s tweet, and he wrote, “I’m ready if the script is ready. Asli power script mein hoti hai (Real power is in the script) :)”. Check out his tweet below!

Akshay Kumar’s work front

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in the film Selfiee, which also features Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. The comedy-drama film directed by Raj Mehta, will release on February 24. It is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving License, and Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will be seen in roles played by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu, respectively.

Akshay Kumar also has Capsule Gill, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, in which he will be seen essaying the role of Jaswant Singh Gill. He will also be seen in OMG 2- Oh My God 2, and will make his Marathi debut with Mahesh Manjrekar’s historical Vedat Marathe Veer Daulate Saat, in which he will essay the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.