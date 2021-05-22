Akshay Kumar on reports about Sooryavanshi & Bell Bottom’s Independence Day release: It is purely speculative

Akshay Kumar has addressed the speculations regarding the release of Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom and stated that the makers will make the announcement at the right time.

It has been a while since was last seen on the screen with his 2020 release Laxmii which had a digital release. Needless to say, his massive fan following has been eagerly waiting for the superstar to spill his magic on the big screen once again. While the Good Newwz actor has some interesting projects in his kitty, there have been speculations about two of his most talked about movies – Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi and Ranjit M Tewari’s Bell Bottom. In fact, there have been reports that these movies are likely to have a release on Independence Day.

However, Akshay has addressed the reports now and called it mere speculations. He also asserted that the makers will be making the announcement about the release at the right time. “I am humbled at the excitement and eagerness of my fans regarding the release of Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom, and want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for all their love. However, at this point, it is purely speculative to say that both films will release on Independence Day. The producers of both films are working out the release dates and will make announcements at the right time,” the superstar was quoted saying.

Apart from Sooryavanshi and Bell Bottom, Akshay will also be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with Kriti Sanon and Dhanush, YRF’s period drama Prithviraj opposite Manushi Chhillar, Farhad Samji directorial Bachchan Pandey and Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Also Read: Sooryavanshi: Makers postpone the release of Akshay Kumar starrer owing to significant rise in COVID 19 cases

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×