Akshay Kumar returns to India from UK leaving the shoot mid way as his mother was admitted to ICU

It was only recently that we told you about the busy schedule of Akshay Kumar and how is in London shooting for an undisclosed project with Rakul Preet Singh. Khiladi Kumar who was reportedly not supposed to return to India before the next month flew back to Mumbai in the wee hours of Monday morning, the reason being his mother’s critical health condition.

According to reports in Hindustan Times, returned to India from London urgently after his mother Aruna Bhatia was admitted to the ICU. The actor has returned to be by his ailing mother’s side. According to the sources, “The actor’s mom has been unwell for a few days and is in the ICU at Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital. Akshay is extremely attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she’s not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision.”

“Even as he has flown back to be with mom, he has told his producers to carry on shooting with scenes that do not require his presence. All other work commitments of his also continue. He has always believed that work must go on, despite any personal challenges,” the source adds.

Earlier today there were reports that Akshay Kumar would return to India in October and complete his film Ram Setu by December this year. Reportedly, the actor had begun with the shoot of the film in March 2021 in Ayodhya and was to shoot a long schedule in Mumbai. But, the second wave of coronavirus impacted many, including Akshay and several crew members who had tested positive for COVID-19. This had forced the Ram Setu team to cancel the shoot and the set had to be demolished. Later there were reports that the remaining part of the film will be shot in Sri Lanka but the makers changed their plans as the quarantine rule would mean that the actor would have to sit idle for almost a week. So it was decided to shift the shoot to Kerala but with the state becoming a hotspot for Covid, the makers may now shoot the outdoor portions of the film in Gujarat, which is considered to be one of the most suitable locations for film shootings.

