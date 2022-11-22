Akshay Kumar returns to comedy with Khel Khel Mein, to reunite with Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor: Report

Akshay Kumar is all set to return with a comedy movie and has signed a new movie titled Khel Khel Mein. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the Housefull actor has come on board as director Mudassar Aziz's next comic entertainer. The movie will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, however, the timelines of the shoot are not known yet. Now, according to the latest report in Hindustan Times, Vaani Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu will also be a part of Khel Khel Mein.

With this, Akshay will reunite with his two co-stars. To note, the Sooryavanshi collaborated with Vaani in Bell Bottom, while Taapsee and Akshay were seen together in Naam Shabana and Mission Mangal. The report further stated that in addition to this, the film will also feature Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk in a prominent role. More actors will be soon coming on board, but details are yet to be finalised. Meanwhile, the film is expected to go on floors next year.

Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu and Vaani Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Apart from this, Akshay will feature next in Selfiee, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, and the Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. Recently, the actor also announced that he is all set to play the role of mining engineer Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill, the man who rescued 65 coal miners in 1989 in his yet-to-be-titled film.

Whereas Taapsee will be seen next in Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. It will be directed by Rajkumar Hirani. She also has an investigative comedy-drama, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan with Pratik Gandhi, Prateik Babbar and Shadab Rahbar Khan. Vaani, on the other hand, was last seen in Karan Malhotra's period-action movie, Shamshera, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.