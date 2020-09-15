Akshay Kumar reveals Aarav wants to have his own identity: Says ‘He doesn't want to tell anyone he’s my son’

Akshay Kumar is a doting dad to son Aarav. As his son celebrates his birthday today and turns a year older, we share a recent piece of information that Akshay revealed about his son Aarav on Into The Wild with Bear Grylls.

Actor is among the doting dads in Bollywood who showers love on his kids Aarav and daughter . While Akshay tries to keep his daughter Nitara away from the limelight, Aarav, on the other hand, keeps getting spotted in the city when he heads out with his friends. But, believe it or now, the star kids has no interest in staying in the limelight and this fact was recently revealed by Akshay on Into the Wild with Bear Grylls.

On the episode featuring Akshay and Bear, the two are seen having a conversation about family and during the same, Akshay informed Bear that his son is very different from others and wants to have his own identity away from his father’s. Akshay said that Aarav does not like staying in the limelight and that he understands it well. Akshay mentioned that he lets’s his son be the way he wants to be. Not just this, Akshay even shared that his own had has been a great influence in his life and he has tried to pass on the teachings of his father to his own son as well.

As per reports, Akshay told Bear about Aarav, “My son is very different. He just doesn't want to tell anyone that he's my son. He wants to be away from the limelight. He wants to have his own identity. That's what the whole thing and I understand it. So, I let him be the way he wants to. My father was the only influence I have in my life and I've followed all his rules and all his things that he has taught me. And I hope my son gets that.”

Well that being said, Akshay rarely drops photos of his son Aarav on his social media handles. However, whenever he does, they end up going viral. The handsome star kid is often spotted with his friends and others. However, the star kid likes to be away from the paparazzi attention. Recently, when Akshay jetted off to Scotland to shoot his film Bell Bottom, his son Aarav, daughter Nitara and wife Twinkle Khanna also joined him. Well, surely on Aarav’s birthday, the family will be having a gala time in the city. Meanwhile, Akshay will be seen in Bell Bottom with Vaani Kapoor, and Lara Dutta. It is expected to release on April 2, 2021.

