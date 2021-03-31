  1. Home
Akshay Kumar reveals favourite scene while Suniel Shetty gets nostalgic as Hera Pheri turns 21: How time flies

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty & Paresh Rawal starrer Hera Pheri has completed 21 years today. And on this occasion, Suniel and Akshay recall old days by sharing pictures from the film.
Mumbai Updated: March 31, 2021 12:40 pm
Hello..Kabira speaking….who can forget this epic line from the film Hera Pheri. No one under the sun did not enjoy this comic film starring Raju (Akshay Kumar), Shyam (Suniel Shetty), Baburao (Paresh Rawal). No matter how many times you watch this comic gem, it will surely leave you in splits. Right from Baburao’s ‘Uthale re baba’ to Akshay Kumar's continuous poking to Suniel Shetty, Hera Pheri has it all. Released 21 years ago, this film remains to be a classic cult. 

And today as the film clocks 21 years, Suniel Shetty shared a nostalgic picture on his Twitter account and wrote, “No wonder we underestimate how quickly time flies. It seems I blinked, and 21 years went by. What a film we made @priyadarshandir @akshaykumar @SirPareshRawal @GulshanGroverGG #Tabu. Missing #OmPuri ji very dearly today...” Akshay Kumar also replied him saying, “Agreed! Even we didn’t know back then what a film we were making, each scene better than the other. Specially love this one: dhoti Genius of Priyan sir and epic dialogues by late Neeraj Vora.”

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film had got an overwhelming response from the audience which lead to its second sequel Phir Se Hera Pheri. Released in 2000, Hera Pheri also starred Tabu and Om Puri in pivotal roles. But did you know that it is the remake of Malayalam films Ramji Rao Speaking and Mannar Mathai Speaking?

Take a look at Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty’s tweet here:

However, reports are going on that Hera Pheri 3 is in making but no official confirmation has been made in this regard.

Also Read: The Past Blast: When a crossover of Hera Pheri with Welcome was planned… And soon shelved

Credits :Akshay Kumar Twitter/Suniel Shetty Twitter

