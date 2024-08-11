Akshay Kumar reveals he and wife Twinkle Khanna are ‘completely different’: ‘She thinks left, I think right’

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are among the popular couples of Bollywood. The celebrity couple likes to keep their relationship low-key yet significant. Meanwhile, the actor who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy film, Khel Khel Mein, highlighted how he and his wife are completely different, but it is the mutual respect that binds them together.

In a recent conversation with Galataa India, Akshay Kumar talked about his bond with his wife Twinkle Khanna. He said, "Me and my wife are very different. We’re poles apart. She thinks left, I think right. It’s completely different. Only thing which is common is we like to sleep early, and we like to wake up early. There is another thing which we like is playing Rugby or Ludo. Rest of the things we think completely different."

The actor continued by highlighting that it is not these things that matter. He stated that "respect" and "giving space to each other" are the most important things. The actor went on to state that 36 qualities should be similar in an ideal match. However, according to him, it's okay if 35 qualities don’t match but one quality of being respectful to each other matches, it all equals to other 36 qualities.

Interestingly, Akshay’s wife and actress Twinkle Khanna who is a renowned columnist recently shared an amusing anecdote from their vacation. She revealed while they were driving back to camp, their guide introduced them to a pair of birds called tik-tik who are so committed to each other that when one dies, the other sometimes kills itself by eating poisonous grass.

Advertisement

"I told my husband (Akshay), ‘Acha (listen), if I die first, you better eat poisonous grass too. If I see your second wife walking around with my handbags, I promise I will come and haunt you both," she wrote. In response to this, the Khel Khel Mein actor humorously replied that he wanted to eat that poisonous grass that very moment so that he doesn’t have to "listen to all this nonsense."

Akshay Kumar’s comedy film, Khel Khel Mein that also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and more will hit the theaters on August 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Fardeen Khan drops major hint about Khel Khel Mein 2; Akshay Kumar says ‘Zor zor se bolke scheme bata de logon ko’