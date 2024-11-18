Akshay Kumar reveals he doesn't take wife Twinkle Khanna to screenings and the reason is hilarious; don’t miss Ajay Devgn’s claim of wearing AirPods with Kajol for THIS

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna both belong to the Indian film industry. Even though she left acting to become a successful author, her wit, humor and unapologetic opinions about Bollywood often make her the talk of the town. Similarly, Ajay Devgn’s wife Kajol is known for speaking her mind and giving her honest opinions even about her husband’s movies.

During a recent event hosted by Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn opened up about their family members being critical of their work. Khiladi Kumar started by saying that he doesn’t take his wife Twinkle Khanna for screenings. Even if he does sit with her and show her the film, she can be heard saying how terrible the scenes are and criticizing the movie and the climax.

This is when he went back in time and recalled the incident when Twinkle said in front of a producer how bad Akshay’s film was. “The first time I took her for my trial, the producer came and asked how she found the film, she called it bakwas (terrible). That producer never worked with me again,” Kumar quipped.

However, the Pad Man actor did state that he envies her for speaking her mind. Akki also divulged that whenever his wife likes something, she praises it. “She was very happy with Khel Khel Mein, even though it didn’t work, it was a hit film in my heart,” added Kumar.

Joining him was Shaitaan actor Ajay Devgn also admitted that his wife Kajol and kids Nysa and Yug also don’t hold back while criticizing his movies. The actor stated that Kajol and the children are also similar. But he was quick to admit that with the newer generation, he upgrades himself, knows the mindset, and gets to learn what is working. He also stated that the new generation will criticize when they want to.

Having said that, the actor-producer also thanked the people behind inventing AirPods. Sharing the reason behind it, he stated that after a point one can wear the device and his family can keep speaking, adding that both his kids lecture him over Gen-Z lingos.

