Akshay Kumar reveals he is still working on his stamina after suffering from 'heavy Covid' in 2021

Akshay Kumar , who is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Selfiee. He has teamed up with Emraan Hashmi for the first time and their fans eagerly waiting to see them together on the big screen. Apart from his film, Akshay is also gearing up for his upcoming world tour. Recently, in an interview, he spoke about suffering from 'heavy Covid' after he was diagnosed with the virus. He also revealed that he is still working to regain his stamina ahead of the tour.

Recently, Akshay got into an interaction with Connect FM Canada and shared his excitement about doing live shows. He said that they are a 'different high'. Akshay shared, "I’ll tell you one thing, doing live shows is a different high altogether. In films, you get multiple takes; if you don’t get the desired shot in the first go, you try again. Songs are shot in parts, which are cut together. I’m used to performing long shows. If I get on stage, I don’t want to leave before 35-40 minutes."

He further spilled the beans on losing his stamina due to Covid. He also said that he started working on his stamina after he got to know that he was doing the show. He said that he was still working on it and hoped to achieve what he wants. He revealed, "Some years ago, I got Covid. It was heavy Covid, and because of that, I lost quite a lot of my strength and stamina. I’ve been shooting, but you don’t really need a lot of stamina to shoot. You need to be strong, but you don’t need stamina, because shots are constructed in bits and pieces. When I got to know that I’m doing this show, I took it as a challenge, because then, I will have to start working on my stamina. To perform for 35-40 minutes continuously, you require a lot of stamina. I’m still working on it, I hope I can achieve what I want."

Khiladi Kumar tested positive for Covid-19 in April 2021. He tested positive for the deadly virus again in 2022. Despite the challenges, Akshay was one of the first actors to shoot a film during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Akshay and Emraan's Selfiee also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is slated to release on 24th February.