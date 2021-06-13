Akshay Kumar reveals if he really fought The Undertaker in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi as film clocks 25 years

Several netizens were confused whether Akshay really fought The Undertaker in this film. Read on to know his reply.

is reminiscing one of his blockbuster films! On Sunday, the Bollywood superstar took to Twitter to clarify some rumours about his film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi which seemed to have confused netizens. Back in 1996, had starred in action film also starring in her first villain role. The plot of the film also starred former WWF wrestlers and that's where the confusion started.

Several netizens were confused whether Akshay really fought The Undertaker in this film. However, Akshay took to Twitter to clarify these rumours with a meme. The meme read, "Raise your hand if you have defeated The Undertaker," and featured a photo of Akshay with his hand raise.d

However, he clarified the same and tweeted, "A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow! A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film."

Check it out below:

A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow!

A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film pic.twitter.com/w7J5z3QGBQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 13, 2021

Akshay starred alognside Rekha and in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi which was the fourth instalment in the Khiladi series.

On the work front, Akshay is slated to be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi which is the next instalment in the cop universe after Singham and Simmba. After a delay of one year, it was slated to release in the first half of 2021. However, India's deadly second Covid 19 wave hampered box office plans once more.

