Akshay Kumar REVEALS if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch his upcoming film ‘Prithviraj’

Akshay Kumar took the internet by storm as he launched the trailer of his upcoming film Prithviraj on May 09. The film produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi also features Manushi Chhillar in the lead role.

During the launch, Akshay Kumar was asked by the media if he would host a special screening for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Bachchhan Paandey actor had the best response. He said, "Who am I to show the film to PM Modi? If he wants to watch it, he will. I am sure." Recently, Akshay Kumar was in the headlines as he shared a video of PM Modi singing a patriotic song in Berlin on Twitter. He wrote, “@narendramodi ji, you gave him the moment of his life (This made my heart happy to see such a lovely anddaz of this child's patriotism. @narendramodi ji you gave him the moment of his life) (sic).”

At the trailer launch, Akshay Kumar also revealed that he had goosebumps during the narration of the film and he immediately said yes to the script.

“It brings together history, patriotism, the portrayal of the values that we should live by, and also tells a story of love that is rare to find,” says Kumar. The Padman actor further revealed that he believes that Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi is the right person to make this film and do justice to the story. “The film has a huge scale that a historical like this deserves. It is an honour to portray someone who has done so much for the India that we know,” he had shared.

To note, Akshay Kumar’s starrer will hit the theatres on June 3.

