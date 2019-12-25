Akshay Kumar reveals Nitara is unaware of his star status and Aarav reviews his movies and gives him feedback

In an interview Times of India, Akshay Kumar opened up on whether Nitara is aware of her dad's star status and whether son Aarav watches his films or no. Read on to know more.

After three major releases, Kesari, Housefull 4 and Mission, will end the year on a high note as his fourth and most awaited movie, Good Newwz is releasing soon i.e. December 27. In an interview Times of India, opened up on whether is aware of her dad's star status and whether son Aarav watches his films or no. When asked about Nitara knowing her father being a huge star, he said, that she doesn't really know that as she is too small. She is at an age where she is busy watching cartoons and not bothered what her father does. He added how he explained Nitara about paps. He said, "I explained her, “They can earn money also. It is good to give them photographs. They also have a family.” So, she understands and that is why she doesn’t mind. Everybody is happy."

When asked is Aarav is critical of his work and does he even watches his movies, Akshay revealed that he watches 90 of my movies. He then tells him whether he liked it or not. He gives him one-word feedback. He stated, "He watched Mission Mangal and he said, ‘dad, I loved it’. But when he saw Housefull 4, he was like, ‘it was okay dad.’

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for his next release Good Newwz and is on a promotional spree. He has Sooryanvanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Laxmmi Bomb and Prithviraj in his kitty.

