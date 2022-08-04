Akshay Kumar reveals not giving Twinkle Khanna a chance to fear anything he does; Says ‘I only make family…’

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. They are someone who does not often express their love for each other but they always stand in support of each other. Well, Akshay Kumar appeared on one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan 7 and opened up about his relationship with his wife. The Kesari actor went on to reveal that he is scared of what his wife Twinkle may end up writing in any of her articles. In a recent interview, Akshay revealed if Twinkle has the same fear about his pursuits.

Answering this question in an interview with ETimes, Akshay Kumar revealed that there is nothing to fear with him and his movies. He further added that he only makes family-oriented films and his core belief has always been about catering to the family. He added, “rarely have my films got an ‘A’ certificate from the censor board. I have never given Twinkle a chance to fear anything I do.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is all geared up for the release of his upcoming release Raksha Bandhan. Raksha Bandhan is Akshay’s third release of the year after Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj. It is slated to clash with Aamir Khan’s highly-anticipated movie, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

To note, Raksha Bandhan is produced by Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. The film is slated to hit the screens on August 11 and will witness a box office clash with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Apart from Aanand L Rai’s directorial, Akshay will be next seen in movies like Ram Setu, OMG 2, Mission Cindrella, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Gorkha, etc.

