Akshay Kumar reveals Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush co starrer Atrangi Re likely to get an OTT release

Even during the lockdown, there was no slowing down . The actor announced new films and simultaneously shot when restrictions eased out. Last week, after the Maharashtra government announced the reopening of theatres, release dates of Akshay's five films were announced. Over the course of next one year, Akshay's Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, RakshaBandhan and Ram Setu will be releasing.

However, the release date of his film Atrangi Re co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush was not announced. The shooting for the film began earlier this year and has also been wrapped up. Speaking to HT City, Akshay revealed that the Atrangi Re team is considering a direct-to-OTT release.

Confirming the same, he said, "To be honest, I haven’t yet included Atrangi Re in the list because we are still mulling over whether it should be a theatrical film or an OTT release. And OTT may simply be the medium of choice for Atrangi Re, as it looks right now."

He added that the choice of platform and content goes "hand-in-hand". Akshay Kumar said, "Atrangi Re has a fantastic, never-heard-before subject and story line. For me and Anand Rai, it is critical that the most suited platform is chosen for the film.”

Adding, "I am as much for OTT as for theatres. What’s best for the film should decide the medium of release." While the film stars Dhanush and Sara in the lead role, Akshay will be seen in a pivotal role in the film.

