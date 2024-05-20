Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav wears second-hand clothes and does household chores himself: 'Doesn't want to join cinema'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been a prominent figure in the industry for over a decade, delivering numerous hits and captivating fans with back-to-back successful films. Married to Twinkle Khanna, daughter of Rajesh Khanna, he is a father to two children, Aarav and Nitara. Recently, he opened up about his son Aarav, describing him as a very simple boy.

Akshay also shared that Aarav is not interested in joining the film industry and revealed that he wears second-hand clothes.

Akshay Kumar shares interesting revelations about son Aarav

In an interaction with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on his talk show, Akshay Kumar revealed that his son Aarav left home at 15, despite the actor's reluctance.

He mentioned, "My son Aarav is studying at the university in London. He left home at the age of 15. He was always fond of studying and wanted to stay alone. It was his decision to move, even though I didn’t want him to go. However, I could not stop him because I left my home at the age of 14."

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor praised his son for his grounded nature, highlighting his willingness to do household chores independently and his preference for practicality over extravagance. He said, "He does his own laundry, he is a good cook, does the utensils, and doesn't even want to buy expensive clothes. In fact, he goes to a second-hand store, Thrifty, to buy clothes because he doesn't believe in wastage."

Akshay also shared that his son isn’t interested in films, emphasizing that they never pressured him into anything. He added that Aarav is interested in fashion and doesn’t want to be part of cinema. Akshay revealed that his son approached him and expressed his disinterest in acting, to which the actor responded by affirming that it's his life and he should pursue what he wants.

Akshay Kumar on professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff, will next appear in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil drama film Soorarai Pottru, slated to release in theaters on February 16 next year. Apart from this, he also has Housefull 5 and Welcome To The Jungle lined up.

