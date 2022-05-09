Akshay Kumar reveals they completed shooting Prithviraj in 42 days; Says 'It was delayed due to the pandemic'

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated historical-war film, Prithviraj. Earlier today, the trailer was released and it has already received a positive response from the audience, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar who will be seen in the role of Princess Sanyogita. It is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a king from the Chahamana dynasty.

The film has faced multiple delays and now, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor opened up on the postponement of the release of Prithviraj and said, "We finished the film in 42 days. Come on time and leave on time, then film completes on time. It was because of pandemic that the film got delayed, otherwise, the film would have released long back."

Talking about the film, Akshay said that he has never done such a 'big historic film', and when he was told to essay the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, it was a matter of 'pride for him' and he felt that his life was 'successful.'

It also stars Sanjay Dutt as Kaka Kanha, Sonu Sood as Chand Bardai, Ashutosh Rana as Jayachandra, and Manav Vij as Muhammad Ghori. Earlier, Prithviraj was scheduled to release in cinemas on Diwali 2020 but was suspended in March 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic in India, due to which the film was indefinitely postponed. Now, it is slated for release on 3 June 2022 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

