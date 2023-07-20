Akshay Kumar, Richa Chadha and other celebs are 'shaken', ‘disgusted’ by violence against women in Manipur

On July 19, a disturbing video of two women from Manipur being stripped, paraded naked and assaulted surfaced on the internet. The north-eastern state of Manipur has been witnessing communal clashes between the majority Meitei who live in the Imphal Valley, and the Kukis, the tribe from the hills, since the month of May this year. Following this incident and the ensuing clashes, many Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Renuka Shahane, Richa Chadha, Sonu Sood and others have condemned the violence that happened in the state.

Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood and others react to Manipur violence against women

Superstar Akshay Kumar became one of the first celebrities to react to the horror taking place in Manipur. On July 20, he took to his handle and tweeted, “Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again.” Have a look:

Richa Chadha too came forward and reacted to the spine-chilling video. She called the act “Shameful! Horrific! Lawless!”

A while ago, Sonu Sood also condemned the violence and tweeted, “Manipur video has shaken everyone’s soul. It was humanity that was paraded..not the women.”

Actress Renuka Shahane called out the ‘inhumane nature’ of the violence. She took to Twitter and wrote, “Is there no one to stop the atrocities in Manipur? If you are not shaken to the core by that disturbing video of two women, is it even right to call oneself human, let alone Bharatiya or Indian!”

Writer Kanika Dhillon expressed disappointment over the ‘horrific act’ on Twitter. She wrote, “Manipur! @unwomenindia @NCWIndia! This horrific act against #Kuki women…. Hope they get some justice!”

Additionally, the incident has also sparked public outrage and disgust across social media platforms. Hashtags like ‘Manipur Violence’, ‘Shameful’, ‘Enough is Enough’ have been trending on Twitter. Netizens have demanded immediate action against the mob that harassed the women in the video. Following this public fury, latest reports suggest that the main accused in the rape case has been arrested by the cops.

ALSO READ: From Sex Education in Oh My God 2 to Sanitary Pads in Padman: 6 Social Films by Akshay Kumar