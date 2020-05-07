Akshay Kumar, Riteish, Jacqueline pose in a throwback pic but Abhishek Bachchan’s goofiness steals the show

Abhishek Bachchan is known as a complete prankster and fun-loving co-star in Bollywood. Back in 2016, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek, Jacqueline Fernandez and others worked in Housefull 3. A throwback photo of the team is winning the internet.

When Bollywood actors work together in films, they tend to form a good bond of friendship with their co-stars and work tends to become fun. Speaking of this, back in 2016, , Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others worked in Housefull 3 and managed to tickle everyone’s funny bone with it. While the film did decent business, the team of Housefull 3 used to have lots of fun during the promotions, all thanks to Akshay, Abhishek and Riteish and others.

Now, a throwback photo of Akshay, Riteish, Jacqueline, Abhishek, Lisa Haydon was shared by choreographer Bosco Martis on social media when they graced a dance reality show where was one of the judges. In the old photo, we can see Akshay and Jacqueline standing next to each other while Riteish is seen standing next to Lisa and Madhuri. Bosco is seen standing in the front. However, all the eyes are fixated on Abhishek who is seen goofing around while posing with the Housefull 3 team.

Abhishek can be seen poking fun at his co-stars Akshay, Riteish and Jacqueline by trying to spoil the photo with his hilarious but cute expression. Nevertheless, the photo came as a cute and adorable Throwback Thursday treat for fans. Bosco took a trip down memory lane and shared the fun they had back when the reality show was graced by Akshay and others.

Check out the throwback photo:

Meanwhile, the latest Housefull 4 was a success as Akshay and Riteish reunited for the multi starrer comedy film. On the work front, Akshay has a couple of films lined up which includes Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi and others. Sooryavanshi was postponed owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. On the other hand, rumour has it that Laxmmi Bomb may hit OTT platforms first. However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers. Laxmmi Bomb was slated to release on May 22, 2020.

