Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty & Gulshan Grover pose in BTS pic from Sooryavanshi but we are missing Katrina Kaif

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is all set to release on March 27, 2020. Ahead of the release, the baddie in the film, Gulshan Grover shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets with Akshay and Rohit that will leave you excited for the film.

Looks like fans of and have been getting visual treats from their favourite Sooryavanshi stars since 2020 commenced as the two actors have been sharing photos on social media from the sets of Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop drama. Now, another actor from Sooryavanshi team has dropped another behind-the-scenes photo that has got us all excited. Yes, we’re talking about the ‘baddie’ Gulshan Grover who will be seen as the antagonist in Sooryavanshi. Akshay, Katrina, Gulshan and Rohit have been shooting for the film in Goa from the past few days.

Today, Gulshan took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes photo with Akshay and Rohit. In the photo, all the 3 Sooryavanshi teammates can be seen posing on a beach in Goa. Akshay is seen clad in a blue shirt with jeans while Gulshan is seen clad in a printed peach shirt with jeans. Rohit is seen sporting a cool look in a red checkered shirt with jeans and sunnies. All the 3 stars from Sooryavanshi can be seen posing together. However, we’re surely missing the gorgeous Katrina in the frame.

Gulshan shared the photo and wrote, “Last day of Filming for film #Sooryavanshi with my brother ⁦@akshaykumar⁩ , Gorgeous #KatrinaKaif and favourite Director ⁦@iamrohitshetty.” A day back, Katrina too shared a photo on social media in which she was seen clad in a breezy blue saree with Akshay and Rohit in casuals. The stars of Sooryavanshi have been working day in and out to finish the schedule of the film. Starring Akshay as Veer Sooryavanshi, the film is another addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and will have an appearance by Simmba aka and Singham aka . Sooryavanshi is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

Check it out:

Credits :Twitter

