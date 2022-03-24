Akshay Kumar to romance Radhika Madan in Hindi adaptation of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru?

Bollywood has been witnessing the trend of remaking South blockbusters for a while now. From Singham to Kabir Singh, we have several South films which were remade in Bollywood and were a massive hit here. Interestingly, a new film is set to join the league now. We are talking about Suriya’s 2020 release Soorarai Pottru which also featured Aparna Balamurali in the lead. According to media reports, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the lead in the remake and it will be helmed by Sudha Kongara who had directed Soorarai Pottru.

As fans are still waiting for an official announcement in this regard, as per a new update, Radhika Madan has been roped in to play the female lead of Soorarai Pottru remake. She will reportedly be stepping into Aparna Balamuralia’s shoes for the movie. Talking about it, a source told Mid Day, “The film is in pre-production stage, with the director having reportedly set the adaptation in western India. In all likelihood, Radhika will play a woman from rural Maharashtra. She will have to learn a specific dialect before the film goes on floors”.

Well, if the reports turned out to be true, it will mark Akshay and Radhika’s first collaboration. It will be interesting to see if this new jodi will manage to leave a mark on the audience. As of now, Akshay Kumar is basking in the success of his recent release Bachchhan Paandey. Besides, he has some interesting movies in the pipeline which include Prithviraj opposite Manushi Chhillar, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG 2 – Oh My God 2, Selfiee and Gorkha.