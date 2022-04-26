Akshay Kumar roots for Twinkle Khanna as she announces her short story's film adaptation

Among the numerous tinsel town couples who win hearts with their cuteness, the one that stands out due to their witty way of romance is Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. This duo has been redefining marriage and partnership since the day they got married. The two are each other’s pillars and biggest cheerleaders. They never shy away from appreciating the other on their social media. Today, Twinkle announced that her short story Salaam Noni Appa from her book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad will be adapted into a film. Akshay, being the cutest hubby he is, cheered for his wife’s new endeavour.

Congratulating and rooting for Twinkle, Akshay wrote, “Applause Entertainment, Ellipsis Entertainment and Mrs. Funnybones Movies collaborate for their next feature, adapted from @twinklerkhanna’s short story 'Salaam Noni Appa' and directed by Sonal Dabral. Now that’s a whole bunch of talented people coming together to make a story I’ve been fortunate enough to hear from Tina and to sum it up, it’s ‘funny and heart-warming.’ Sending my best wishes to the entire team, Love and prayers.” Reacting to Akshay’s post, Twinkle sweetly reacted and commented heart emojis.

Take a look at Akshay's post:

In the morning when Twinkle shared this super amazing surprise with her fans, she wrote, ““Salaam Noni Appa, from my second book, loosely based on the relationship between my grandmother and her sister, was first adapted into a lovely play. It’s a surreal moment to join hands with Applause and Ellipsis and see it turning into a movie, continuing to reach wider audiences, and leaping across multiple mediums”.

