Akshay Kumar rubbishes rumours of booking charter flight for his sister & kids; Actor to consider legal action

Akshay Kumar is irked with the fake reports of him booking a charter flight for his sister's family. The actor has now called the reports fake and concocted.

A lot of restrictions have been observed especially concerning travelling from one place to another since the past few days. This is to ensure safety of the people across the country amidst the COVID-19 crisis because of which the nationwide lockdown has been imposed. Lockdown 4.0 witnessed the easing of some of these restrictions because of which domestic airports were finally opened for passengers. In the midst of all this, a particular report caught everyone’s attention.

As per some media reports, had booked a charter flight for his sister, two kids and a maid from Delhi to Mumbai. This has now angered the superstar who has quashed the reports calling them false and concocted. The actor has also clarified that his sister has not travelled anywhere during the lockdown period and that she has only one child. Calling the news fake from starting till the end, Akshay has also revealed that he is considering legal action against the same.

Check out his tweet below:

This news about me booking a charter flight for my sister and her two kids is FAKE from start to end.She has not travelled anywhere since the lockdown and she has only one child!Contemplating legal action,enough of putting up with false, concocted reports! https://t.co/iViBGW5cmE — (akshaykumar) May 31, 2020

Talking about the actor, he has been lending a helping hand to numerous people who have been affected by the Coronavirus crisis. A few days back, Akshay Kumar had donated an amount of Rs 25 crore to the PM Relief Fund. Not only that but the actor had also provided 1000 wrist bands to the Mumbai Police officials for detecting the symptoms of COVID-19. To add to this, he had generously provided an amount of Rs 3 crore to BMC for provision of essential facilities including PPE kits.

