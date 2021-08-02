Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom trailer to be out on THIS date; Mark your calendars

aces the art of surprising his fans, especially with his upcoming movie announcements. While the superstar has announced the release date of his much anticipated movie Bell Bottom recently, Akshay has now made yet another big announcement regarding the spy thriller. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha star revealed the trailer release date for Ranjit M Tewari directorial Bell Bottom. Taking to social media, Akshay revealed that the trailer of Bell Bottom will be out tomorrow (August 3, 2021).

Interestingly, Akshay opted for a rather intriguing way to announce the trailer date of the movie. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the superstar dropped a new poster of the movie wherein he was dressed in a light fawn coloured turtle kneck t-shirt with checkered blazer. in the caption, he shared certain traits of his character in the movie describing how multi-talented his character is. Akshay wrote, “Sharp memory, national level chess player, gaana sikhata hai, Hindi, English, German bol leta hai! Baaki details kal. #BellBottom trailer out tomorrow evening!”

Take a look at ’s post about Bell Bottom trailer:

To note, this Ranjit M Tewari directorial is said to be inspired by real events and will be releasing on August 19 this year. Apart from Akshay, Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, in important roles. Interestingly, Bell Bottom will be witnessing a theatrical release and the team is quite excited about it. In fact, the movie was earlier scheduled to release on July 27 this year. However, the makers had to postpone the release as theatres weren’t open back then owing to pandemic.

