Akshay Kumar’s dance rehearsal on Bala in Assam earns him whistles with applause & leaves fans excited; WATCH

Akshay Kumar is currently in Assam for Filmfare Awards 2020. While rehearsing for his performance, Akshay was joined by choreographer Shiamak Davar and their dance on Bala from Housefull 4 is taking over the internet. Check it out.

Since yesterday, photos and videos of many Bollywood stars have been surfacing on social media from Assam where they have gone for Filmfare Awards 2020. Among them, too has joined the Btowners for the awards night. Not just this, the Sooryavanshi star will also be performing on the stage on his popular numbers from 2019 and we can expect some fun and action in Akshay’s act. A glimpse of it is taking over the internet as Akshay can be seen grooving to his hit Bala.

In the video, Akshay can be seen rehearsing with choreographer Shiamak Davar and others on the stage on his viral 2019 hit song Bala from Housefull 4. Not just this, the dance rehearsal was at 4 am and it seemed like Akshay charged up everyone’s batteries by grooving to the energetic and peppy track from Housefull 4. Clad in a black tee, track pants and a cap, the Khiladi set the stage on fire and his rehearsal earned him applause and whistles from the crowd present at the scene.

Seeing just the glimpse of Akshay’s act at Filmfare, we sure can’t wait to see the full act on the stage. Meanwhile, 2019 has been a stellar year for the Khiladi with back to back hit films starting from Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz. Akshay’s 4 films in 2019 managed to enter the 100 Crore club easily and were hits. Now, Akshay is all set to kick start 2020 with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi that also stars , Vivan Bhatena, Sikander Kher and Gulshan Grover. Sooryavanshi will hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

