Akshay Kumar’s experience of working with Katrina Kaif in Sooryavanshi DECODED in THIS BTS photo

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will be seen together in Sooryavanshi. The Rohit Shetty directorial is slated to be released in March 2020. Akshay shared a picture from the sets and summed up his working experience with Katrina. Check it out.

If there are two superstars whose past associations in films have impressed fans, then and come to mind. After having worked with each other in several films like Namastey London, Singh is Kinng and many more, Akshay and Katrina are all set to entertain audiences in Sooryavanshi. Since the day the shoot began, fans of Kaif and Kumar were all charged up to see this duo in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Now, Akshay shared his experience of working with Katrina in one behind-the-scenes photo from Sooryavanshi.

On Tuesday, Akshay shared a stunning BTS photo with his Sooryavanshi co-star, Katrina. In the photo, the two actors can be seen smiling the widest while gazing at the sunset on a beach. A while back, Akshay and Katrina along with Sooryavanshi crew were filming in Goa and back then, Kaif had shared a photo with Rohit and Akshay. Now, it looks like the Khiladi Kumar wanted to return the favour and also sum up his experience of working with Katrina in the sweetest way.

Hence, the Khiladi Kumar shared a photo with his Sooryavanshi leading lady and left his fans excited about the film. Akshay captioned the photo as, “If I had to describe shooting with @katrinakaif in one picture, this would be it :) #GoodVibesOnly #Sooryavanshi #BTS.” Seeing the love coming her way from her co-star, Katrina commented on the photo and wrote, “Akshayyyyyyy” with a heart emoticon.

While fans are gushing over Katrina’s photo with Akshay, they are also eager to know when the trailer of Sooryavanshi will be out. As per a recent report, the release date of Sooryavanshi may have been moved up by 2 days. However, nothing has been officially confirmed. Sooryavanshi also stars Sikander Kher, Vivaan Bhatena and Gulshan Grover. and will also be seen in a cameo in the film as Simmba and Singham. The film is helmed by Rohit Shetty and produced by . As of now, the official release date remains March 27, 2020.

