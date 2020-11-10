Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii falls prey to piracy; Gets leaked online by Tamilrockers within 24 hours of release

Laxmii, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead, was released on OTT platforms on Monday and was leaked soon after.

’s recent release Laxmii has been making the headlines for more than one reasons. The Raghava Lawrence directorial horror comedy, which was released on OTT platforms on Monday, brought the Khiladi Kumar in an unusual avatar as he was seen donning a saree for the first time on screen. While the movie has opened to mixed reviews from the audience, the recent media reports suggest that Laxmii has fallen prey to piracy and has been leaked by piracy giant Tamilrockers.

According to media reports, the horror comedy was leaked within 24 hours of its premiere on digital platform. It was reported that the movie was leaked in HD print and has been available for free download on the website. To note, the movie has been one of the biggest releases on the digital platform. For the uninitiated, Laxmii, which was Akshay’s first release of the year, made its way to digital release given the COVID 19 outbreak in the country following which the theatres witnessed a shutdown for a couple of months.

Talking about Laxmii, the movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of 2011 release Tamil film Kanchana. Apart from Akshay and Sharad, the movie also features Kiara Advani and Tusshar Kapoor in the lead. While Akshay has worn a saree for the first time, he even spoke about facing difficulties with performing in a saree and claimed that Laxmii has been the most mentally intensive he has played in 30 years of his career. Apart from Akshay, Laxmii will also feature Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

