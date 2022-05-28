Akshay Kumar’s look from Soorarai Pottru remake leaked?

Akshay Kumar has been on a roll of late. The superstar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming period drama Samrat Prithviraj, has some interesting movies in the kitty. Amid this is the much talked about Bollywood remake of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru. According to media reports, Akshay had begun shooting for the movie last month and fans have been quite excited about it. And now, as per a recent update, a pic of the Khiladi Kumar has been leaked on social media which is touted to be Akshay’s look from the Soorarai Pottru remake.

In the pic, Akshay was seen wearing a black shirt and jeans and had a messy and shabby look. He was sitting in a small hut and was holding a cup of tea while sitting next to a child. The actor was seen lost in some thoughts and appeared to be unaware of being shot. Akshay’s pic has been going viral on social media and got everyone wondering if that’s his look from his next movie. Although no official announcement in this regard has been made by the makers as of now, the rumours have certainly got the fans excited about the Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru.

Check out Akshay Kumar's leaked pic:

Meanwhile, Akshay is currently looking forward to the release of Samrat Prithviraj on June 3 wherein he will be seen in the titular role. Apart from Khiladi Kumar, the movie will mark the debut of former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar and will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij and Sonu Sood in the lead. Akshay will also be seen in movies like Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrrat Bharuccha, Mission Cindrella with Rakul Preet Singh, Selfiee, etc.