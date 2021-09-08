Akshay Kumar’s mom Aruna Bhatia passes away; 5 pictures that prove they were inseparable

A piece of heartbreaking news is coming in from the Bollywood industry. ’s mother, Aruna Bhatia passed away this morning. As reported, Khiladi Kumar’s mother was admitted to the ICU recently. In fact, the actor left his shoot mid-way and returned to India from the UK to be by his ailing mother’s side. Unfortunately, Akshay’s mother left for her heavenly abode today, September 8. It was quite evident from Akshay’s social media posts that he was very close to his mother. From wishing her on every Mother’s day to being by her side always, the Bell Bottom actor was undoubtedly a loving and caring son. Below are several pictures of the actor with his mother that prove they were inseparable.

This picture can see ’s mother Aruna Bhatia sitting on the couch while her son and daughter sat on both her sides. Akshay’s sister wore a nice red dress as she held her mother’s arms. Whereas, Akshay was all smiles.

The second picture is a throwback picture of Akshay with his mother. The actor is dressed in a suit and a tie whereas his mother sat beside him as they appear to be looking at something very seriously.

Do more of what you love doing and that’s exactly what the birthday girl did. Spent the past week in Singapore taking mom to her favorite place in the whole world : the casino pic.twitter.com/tS2nC7T3Qy — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 21, 2020

In this video, we can see Akshay Kumar’s mother sitting in a wheelchair as the actor takes her for a stroll to her favourite place, Casino, in Singapore.

Akshay Kumar hugging his mother in this picture is one of the most heart-warming moments.

Rare picture of #Akshaykumar's father Hariom bhatia, his mother Aruna bhatia and Akshay kumar himself (Rajiv bhatia) GET WELL SOON ARUNA MAA pic.twitter.com/kOQNfKwSzT — MISHA AKKISTANI (@Misha__Rajput) September 7, 2021

Akshay Kumar’s fan posted this unseen picture of the actor who is recognizable as a kid and is posing with his parents.

