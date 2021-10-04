Akshay Kumar’s morning run on the sets of ‘Raksha Bandhan’ makes him nostalgic; VIDEO inside

Akshay Kumar is one such actor who is on a roll and is working on back to back projects. Nothing can stop the actor, not even a pandemic. Well, Khiladi Kumar is currently in Delhi and is shooting for his upcoming project Raksha Bandhan. The actor seems to be in a happy mood as he is getting to shoot at his birthplace after years. For those who do not know, Akshay was born in Delhi. The actor expressed his excitement on his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of his shoot today.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar posted a video of the camera frame in which we can see Akshay warming up before his big run. Later, Khiladi Kumar starts running on the streets and we can see the lovely Red Fort in the background. Going by his caption the actor was shooting for a sequence of his upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan in Chandni Chowk, Delhi. Sharing this video, Akshay wrote, “Today’s morning run on the sets of #RakshaBandhan brought back so many memories as as it was in my birthplace, Chandni Chowk. And how lovely it was to hear the chatter of the people around, never gets old.”

Take a look:

Recently, it was revealed that who had delivered a hit Good Newwz with Raj Mehta is all set to reunite with Raj Mehta on his third directorial, which will be produced by . It goes on floors next year.

Akshay and Karan have also been discussing Dostana 2 and C Shankaran biopic, however, things are yet to come on paper as of now. Talking about Akshay’s lineup, he is by far the busiest actor in Bollywood with films like Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Oh My God 2 under his kitty. He is expected to start his digital debut, The End for Amazon Prime, from the month of March 2022. There’s also a comedy film with Priyadarshan in the works, but the shooting timelines are yet undecided. The Khiladi is also discussing another human drama (more on this soon) to kick off from summer 2022.

