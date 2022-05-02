Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi says he lived with his dream project for 18 years

All Akshay Kumar fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of his historic film Prithviraj. Ever since the first look of the actor as Prithviraj is out, it has created a lot of hype. The film also stars debutant Manushi Chillar. Yash Raj Films’ Prithviraj, is being directed by noted filmmaker and historian Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The director admits that he lived with this story for 18 years before deciding to make it into a big screen entertainer with Aditya Chopra.

Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi reveals, “Prithviraj is my dream project. It’s a script that I have nurtured for a long, long time because of the extensive research work that was needed before I even attempted to make a film on this mighty and legendary king. To be precise, Prithviraj’s final research took about six months for me to be fully satisfied that every single fact was checked multiple times.”

The director further adds, “I read many books on his life to ensure that we are doing justice to Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in our film. Today, I’m deeply satisfied as a writer and filmmaker that I took this time before I could realise my dream. There is no Samrat like Prithviraj in our history and I hope our film is a fitting tribute to his valour and magnanimous way of life.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay, who already has a full slate of films for the next two years, has taken on more work and announced yet another new film with Radhika Madan. The superstar has films like Selfiee, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, OMG 2 – Oh My God! and Prithviraj among others.