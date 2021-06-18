Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj faces backlash and protest in Chandigarh with actor’s effigy burnt; Here’s why

Protests began in Chandigarh with the protestors demanding the change of the film's name and burning the effigy of Akshay Kumar.

Earlier controversies had been raised relating to the names of movies like Jodhaa Akbar and Padmaavat, and now, for the same reason, ’s ‘Prithviraj’ has landed into trouble. Prithviraj will depict the story of King Prithviraj Chauhan. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and stars and Manushi Chhillar. The Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha initiated a protest demanding the change of title of the movie. People are protesting in Chandigarh and burnt the effigy of the actor.

Reportedly, people connected to the organization claim that the film's entire title should be "Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan" or "Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan." Protestors are of the view that Prithviraj Chauhan was the last Hindu king of India so naming the movie only Prithviraj would be an insult. Reportedly, the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha has also demanded a special screening of the film to be arranged for the representatives before the official release. The representatives will then point out whether or not the movie is controversial and if there’s any change in depicting the history.

After the protest in Sector 45, Chandigarh, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha reportedly said that if the producer-director does not resolve all of the film's concerns, the film will end up the same way as what Padmaavat and Jodhaa Akbar endured during their release. During this time, loud messages were screamed and an effigy of the film's producer, director, and actor, Akshay Kumar were burned. The film is slated to release in November 2021.

