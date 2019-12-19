Akshay Kumar’s professionalism & enthusiasm is contagious & inspiring: Kiara Advani on her Good Newwz co star

Akshay Kumar will be seen in Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh. In a recent interview, Kiara spoke about her Good Newwz co-star who will also join her in Laxmmi Bomb. Here’s what she said about the Khiladi.

A film that is the talk of the town is , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer, Good Newwz. While in the film, Akshay and Kareena are a couple, Kiara also will be seen in an important role. Apart from this, Kiara is also working with Akshay in Laxmmi Bomb and they were often spotted boarding the Versova Jetty in Mumbai to shoot for the film. Amidst the promotions of Good Newwz, Kiara spoke about her Good Newwz co-star Akshay and revealed what she likes about it.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kiara revealed that she has seen Akshay and Kareena’s film, Kambakkht Ishq and was excited about working with the two. The Kabir Singh actress mentioned that she is in awe of Akshay’s professionalism & enthusiasm despite working in the industry for so many years. Kiara mentioned that she gets inspired by the Good Newwz co-stars energy and called it contagious. The Good Newwz actress also mentioned that she feels life has come a complete circle for her as she is working with Akshay in her next too.

(Also Read: Kiara Advani had NO issues as 2nd lead to Kareena Kapoor in Good Newwz: Grew up with Akshay Kumar & her films)

Kiara spoke highly of him and said, “From being launched by him, to working with him in Good Newwz and finally, being cast opposite him in Laxmmi Bomb, life has come a full circle. His professionalism and enthusiasm after all these years is contagious and inspiring.” Meanwhile, the film’s second trailer is also out and Akshay, Kiara, Kareena and Diljit take us all on a fun ride. Good Newwz is the story of two Batra couples whose life is turned upside down after a goof up at an IVF clinic. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is produced by and is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More