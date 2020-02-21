Akshay Kumar’s reply to a fan who wanted Sooryavanshi teaser on his birthday wins the internet; Check it out

Akshay Kumar is all set to drop Sooryavanshi trailer soon and he hinted the same in a heart-winning reply to a fan on Twitter. Check it out.

Over the past few days, the buzz about and starrer Sooryavanshi has soared. A few days back, Akshay shared an endearing picture with Katrina and summed up his experience of working with her with the photo. Now, fans are gearing up for the trailer announcement of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe’s next and want to see how Akshay nails the role of a badass cop. Amidst all of the buzz, recently, a sweet exchange between Akshay and fan lit up the internet.

A day back, a fan wrote to Akshay and urged him to share the teaser of Sooryavanshi on his birthday. The fan told Akshay that he doesn’t want his wishes on his birthday but just wants to see Sooryavanshi’s teaser. Seeing the love coming his way from the fan, the Khiladi replied back to him and promised him that the trailer of Sooryavanshi is coming soon. Akshay also wished him on his birthday and the adorable banter has the internet in awe.

A fan wrote, “@akshaykumar sir aaj mera birthday hai sir mujhe apka wish nhi chahiye mujhe sooryavanshii ka teaser chahiye.” Being the big hearted Khiladi, Akshay replied, “That’s very sweet, trailer will come soon for now wishing you a very happy birthday. Love and prayers always.”

Check out Akshay’s heartwinning reply:

That’s very sweet, trailer will come soon for now wishing you a very happy birthday. Love and prayers alwayshttps://t.co/anH6g4zkvh — (@akshaykumar) February 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi’s first glimpse was seen in and Sara Ali Khan’s Simmba and post it, on the one year of Simmba, a glimpse of Akshay, Ajay and Singh was shown in a video. Since then, fans are all charged up to see Akshay and Katrina together in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The film also stars Gulshan Grover, Vivaan Bhatena and Sikander Kher. Recently there were reports that the release date has been moved up by 2 days. However, no confirmation has come about it. Till now, Sooryavanshi is slated to be released on March 27, 2020.

