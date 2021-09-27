Akshay Kumar’s reply to IPS officer pointing out mistake in BTS pic of Sooryavanshi is too cool to be missed

Akshay Kumar and starrer Sooryavanshi have been making headlines ever since the official announcement of its release date has been made. The movie is now all set to release on Diwali this year. To make this announcement the entire team of Sooryavanshi had posted a picture wherein , and who are dressed as police officers appear to be having a discussion in the police station. After having a look at this picture, IPS officer RK Vij pointed out an error and now Khiladi Kumar has a perfect comeback.

In the picture, we can see Ranveer sitting on the desk whereas, Akshay and Ajay standing next to him with Rohit Shetty. Given Ranveer's Simmba is lower in designation as compared to Ajay's Singham and Akshay's Sooryavanshi, the IPS officer said an inspector wouldn't sit like that in front of his seniors in the real world. IPS officer Vij in a tweet pointed out that an inspector wouldn't sit like that in front of his seniors in the real world. Akshay the boss man he is had the perfect reply for this. He wrote in Hindi that this is a behind-the-scenes photo and all the actors follow protocol the moment the camera is turned on. He concluded his tweet by saying, “Regards forever to our great police forces. Hope you like the film when you watch it.”

Take a look:

जनाब ये तो Behind the Scenes फ़ोटो है। हम कलाकार लोगों के लिए जैसे ही कैमरा ऑन हुआ, एकदम protocol वापस

Regards forever to our great police forces. Hope you like the film when you watch it. — (@akshaykumar) September 26, 2021

The best part was that IPS officer Vij replied to this and tweeted, “Thank you for your response and respect you showed for the forces @akshaykumar My comment was also in a lighter vein Will definitely watch the film.”

