Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 script in the process; confirms KV Vijayendra Prasad

Remember Akshay Kumar starrer Rowdy Rathore which had released in 2012? The movie featured Khiladi Kumar in a rowdy avatar and the movie was a massive hit at the box office. Well, after the phenomenal success of Rowdy Rathore, the makers are now coming up with the sequel of the action drama. Although co-producer Shabinaa Khan had confirmed Rowdy Rathore 2 in 2019, as per the recent update KV Vijayendra Prasad is working on the script of the movie. For the uninitiated, KV Vijayendra Prasad happens to be the writer of Baahubali: The Beginning and SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR.

Confirming the news to Mid Day, Prasad stated that he was approached by producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali for writing the script for Rowdy Rathore 2 and he is currently working on the same. “I am currently writing the Rowdy Rathore 2 script. Bhansali saab [Sanjay Leela Bhansali, producer] approached me to write the sequel. I should be able to complete the script soon,” he added. To note, Rowdy Rathore was the remake of the Telugu film Vikramarkudu which was penned by Prasad. However, the media reports suggest that the sequel of Rowdy Rathore will only be developed in Hindi.

Meanwhile, a source close to the project told Mid Day that Sonakshi Sinha will also be a part of Rowdy Rathore 2 and that the movie is expected to hit the floors next year. “Sonakshi Sinha will reprise her role of Paro. While the principal characters of Shiva and Paro are expected to remain in the sequel, the story will not pick up where Rowdy Rathore ended. This will be a completely new narrative. The script will be ready in the next few months, and the movie is expected to go on floors in the end of 2022,” the source added.