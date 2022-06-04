As Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj releases, check out these 5 period dramas to watch this weekend

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s Samrat Prithviraj released in the theatres yesterday on the 3rd of June. The Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial is a historical period drama based on the life of the Rajput warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chauhan dynasty, and is being essayed by Akshay. The film also marks the big Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar, who plays the role of Sanyogita. Apart from Khiladi Kumar and Manushi, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, and Lalit Tiwari in key roles and is being bankrolled by Yash Raj Films.

As Samrat Prithviraj hits the cinemas, here’s a list of 5 other period dramas you can watch this weekend:

1. Jodhaa Akbar

Jodhaa Akbar starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai is a 2008 historical period drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. This film portrays the relationship of Mughal king Akbar and Rajput princess Jodhaa Bai and their inter-religious marriage. It also gives viewers glimpse of Akbar’s reign and philosophies.

2. Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor was quite a talked-about film of 2018. The film is about how Sultan Alauddin Khilji rages war on Rajput king Ratan Singh’s kingdom as he hears of Rani Padmavati’s unmatchable beauty.

3. Bajirao Mastani

Another period drama starring Ranveer Singh who plays Maratha Peshwa Bajirao and Deepika Padukone who essays the role of Rajput princess Mastani. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra who plays Bajirao’s wife first wife Kashibai. Bajirao Mastani is also directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and focuses on the dynamics between the three main characters and how the relationship between Peshwa Bajirao and Mastani affects Kashibai.

4. Mughal-E-Azam

When talking about period-dramas, there’s absolutely no chance that we miss mentioning the classic 1960 film Mughal-E-Azam. Starring Prithiviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, and Madhubala in key roles, the K. Asif directorial portrayed the story of star-crossed lovers of Salim and Anarkali. It is also the first black-and-white film to be colourised and re-released in 2004.

5. Lagaan

A little cricket never did anybody no harm and when it’s a film like Lagaan, one should definitely watch it and rewatch it. Ashutosh Gowariker’s sports period drama takes us back to British India when the villagers of Champaner challenge the British to a game of cricket, in return for three years of tax-free crop. Although not based on a real story, the acting, setting, and attention to detail make it look like a real story in British India. This Ashutosh Gowariker directorial is an Academy Award nominee and stars an ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, and others.

