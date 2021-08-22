Akshay Kumar’s sister pampers him in this Raksha Bandhan post; Actor calls her his ‘go to person’

Raksha Bandhan is a special festival, and it celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister. Pictures of Sisters tying rakhi to their brothers have been floating on the internet, and the recent picture to have caught our attention is that of and his sister Alka. Akshay wrote a long note for his sister this Raksha Bandhan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar shared a throwback picture from what appears to be one of his shooting sets. We can see a much younger Akshay sitting on a chair with a file kept on his lap in the picture. His sister Alka can be seen pampering her star brother as she feeds Khiladi Kumar food with her own hands. Now, this is such an adorable picture, isn’t it? Sharing this picture, Akki wrote a long note, “My go to person when I’m in a dilemma, someone who’s always stood by my side, corrected me when I’m wrong, happiest for my achievements. The most selfless person I know, my sister Alka I wouldn’t have been the person I am without you. #HappyRakshaBandhan”.

Take a look:

Recently, has been in the news as his film Bell Bottom was just released in the theatres. Bell Bottom is one of the first major feature films to have hit the theatres after the second wave of COVID-19 .

Talking about the films box-office collection, it was below the mark as the film raked in Rs 3.05 crore on Saturday, taking the opening weekend total to Rs 8.35 crore. The biz jumped by approximately 20% on the third day, and the hope is now, on Sunday, to get closer to the Rs 4 crore mark to take an extended weekend total to Rs 12 crore. The huge growth of 35 to 40% is missing on Saturday, and it now boils down to the crucial Monday test. It’s important for the Monday collections of Bell Bottom to match the Friday biz to sustain in the long run.

