Akshay Kumar’s Special 26 to Abhishek Bachchan’s Bluffmaster: 5 con movies to watch this April Fool’s Day

So, it’s April Fool’s Day! It’s time to pull some friendly and hilarious pranks with friends and acquaintances, all the while remaining cautious, lest we get fooled ourselves. Well, conning someone is a skill not everyone possesses. Speaking of which, there are not many films in Bollywood that have dabbled into this fun genre of con movies. However, the few that have been made are quite fun and engaging to watch. From Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl to Special 26, check out these five con movies to watch this weekend.

5 con films to watch on April Fool's Day 2022:

1. Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl

Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl stars Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Sharma, and Dipannita Sharma. The film is about the story of a conman Ricky Bahl (Ranveer) who goes around conning women. Tables turn when three of them unite and hire a fourth woman named Ishika Desai (Anushka) to con him back. The Maneesh Sharma directorial is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Special 26

Special 26 is directed by Neeraj Pandey and it stars Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Jimmy Shergill, Manoj Bajpai, and Anupam Kher. The film is based on the real-life incident of the Opera House Heist in 1987, when a group of people posed as CBI officers and conducted an income tax raid on a renowned jewellery shop. The film is streaming on Jio Cinema.

3. Bunty Aur Babli

Bunty Aur Babli features Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also makes a special appearance. Directed by Shaad Ali, the film follows the story of Rakesh Trivedi (Abhishek) and Vimmi Saluja (Rani), two misfits from small towns who move to Mumbai, befriend each other, and start conning people as Bunty and Babli after being unable to achieve their personal dreams. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Bluffmaster!

Apart from Bunty Aur Babli, Abhishek Bachchan featured in another con movie in 2005 called Bluffmaster! The actor shared screen space with Priyanka Chopra, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Nana Patekar, and Sanjay Mishra. Directed by Rohan Sippy, the film follows the story of a conman Roy Kapoor (Abhishek) who is dumped by his girlfriend Simran ‘Simi’ Ahuja (Priyanka) after she learns that he is a fraudster. Later, Roy gets diagnosed with a fatal illness, and decides to help his apprentice Dittu (Riteish). The film is streaming on Netflix.

5. Raja Natwarlal

Raja Natwarlal is directed by Kunal Deshmukh and it features Emraan Hashmi, Humaima Malick, Kay Kay Menon, and Paresh Rawal. It follows the story of a petty conman Raja (Emraan) who seeks the help of a crook named Yogi (Paresh Rawal), after billionaire gangster Varda (Kay Kay Menon) kills his friend and partner-in-crime Raghav (Deepak Tijori). The film is streaming on Zee5.

