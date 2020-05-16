Akshay Kumar’s Special 26, Taapsee Pannu & Amitabh Bachchan’s Badla; Films with mind boggling climax scenes

Bollywood has given us some amazing films with terrific climax scenes. From Akshay Kumar’s Special 26 to Taapsee Pannu’s Badla, here’s a list of films that blew us away with an amazing climax.

Every year, Bollywood gives us some great films with even more mind-boggling climax scenes that leave us bewildered. More so, films like these not only are a great source of entertainment but also make us want to watch them over and over again. Speaking of this, there are some special films in Bollywood that have given us some of the best climax scenes and among them, we have flicks like ’s Special 26, ’s Badla, Vidya Balan’s Kahaani, Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher’s A Wednesday, ’s Race and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun.

Each of these films managed to keep us on the edge of our seats till the big reveal in the end and when that actually happened, our minds were blown. The way the directors worked on the scripts of these films and how the actors like , Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Saif Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah and Ayushmann worked on their respective films is even more commendable. Some of these films had a cliffhanger ending and that is what makes us want to go back and watch them again and again.

So, let’s take a look at these films with mind-boggling climax scenes.

Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan’s Badla

The film revolves around a successful businesswoman Naina Sethi who ends up in a series of accusations after her boyfriend is found dead. She hires a lawyer to help her get out of the mess. Taapsee and Amitabh Bachchan come together once again for an engaging thriller that keeps you guessing till the end whether Naina murdered her boyfriend or not. But the twist that comes towards the end with the entry of Amrita Singh in the film is something that you only would have seen in Hollywood films. Surely, when the plot reveals itself, the audience is left with their jaws reaching their knees in shock. Director and Writer Sujoy Ghosh has managed to create a mysterious world with this whodunnit flick that will leave you asking for more!

Where to Watch: Netflix

Akshay Kumar starrer Special 26

This cat and mouse chase flick revolves around true incidents that took place in India back in the days. Akshay Kumar with a team of cons disguised as CBI officers, raids rich politicians and businessmen to rob them of their black money. His team also includes actor Anupam Kher, Rajesh Sharma, Kishor Kadam. However, the real CBI officer played by Manoj Bajpayee decides to nab Akshay and his team of tricksters before they perform the biggest heist in Mumbai. However, when we get to see what happens in the climax, one is left dazed and surprised to the core as to how they end up pulling off an impossible heist from right under the nose of the real CBI officers. One has to add Jimmy Shergill and Divya Dutta are pivotal to the plot and how they end up changing the entire climax is something that you need to watch out for. Director Neeraj Pandey manages to leave you on the edge of their seat till the last heist isn’t complete!

Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun

The National Award Winning film, Andhadhun deserves every recognition in the world for its extremely engaging and terrific climax. The story revolves around a piano player, Akash (Ayushmann Khurrana) who pretends to be blind only to get benefits of it and ends up witnessing a murder by mistake of a former Indian actor at the hands of his wife’s ( ) lover. From then on, a cat and mouse chase begins between Simi (murdered actor’s wife) and Akash. But, director Sriram Raghavan keeps you guessing till the end whether Akash is really blind or not. And the biggest twist comes at the end and we’re not going to reveal that. But, it is one of the best cliffhanger climax scenes that ends up leaving you millions of questions in your head but no one to answer them, but director Sriram!

Where to Watch: Netflix

Vidya Balan’s Kahaani

One of the films that one should watch if you love a mind-boggling climax is Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani. The Sujoy Ghosh directorial tells us the story of a woman named Vidya Bagchi(Vidya) who comes to Kolkata in search of her husband who is missing. She is also pregnant and hence, everyone she meets empathizes with her situation. However, she soon discovers that everyone denies that her husband ever worked in Kolkata and she goes around looking for him with the help of a policeman. But, the twist comes in the last climax scene and it is bound to leave your minds bewildered. Truly, Kahaani is one of the best Bollywood films with a climax that will leave you in shock and surprise!

Where to Watch: Netflix

Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna’s Race

The first film of the Race franchise starred Saif Ali Khan Ranvir and Akshaye Khanna as Rajiv. Both are brothers who own a huge stud farm and eye insurance money with which their lives have been insured. Hence, one of them tries to kill the other and the plot seems simple. But, wait, would it ever be that simple in an Abbas-Mustan film? Not at all. The plot twist comes in the end and it surely leaves you surprised. Saif and Akshaye’s cat and mouse chase is a part of the climax and surely, it is one of the best films of their careers!

Where to Watch: Netflix

Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher’s A Wednesday

Neeraj Pandey does what he knows best with Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher’s A Wednesday. The film revolves around a man who informs the police commissioner that he has planted bombs in the city and all he wants them to do is kill a terrorist who is in their custody. However, this man is no big terrorist who is threatening the police of killing innocent lives. He is an ordinary man who wishes for a terrorist to die who has killed millions of people. The climax scene of the phone conversation between Kher and Shah is one that reveals the truth to everyone and the dialogues will surely resonate with you. A Wednesday is surely a must watch if you love crime thriller dramas!

Where to Watch: Netflix

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kajol reveal their favourite '90s films as #90slove trends on Twitter

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×