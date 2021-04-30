Akshay Kumar sad about ‘shooter dadi’ Chandro Tomar’s death: Never met her but could feel warmth in her tweets

As Chandro Tomar breathed her last today, Akshay Kumar took to social media to pay a tribute to her.

The date, April 30 has again turned out to be a black day for the nation as the country has lost a talented person. We are talking about Chandro Tomar who went on to garner national recognition when she tried her hands at sharpshooting at the age of 60 and went to become the oldest sharpshooter in the world. It was reported that Chandro Tomar was diagnosed with COVID 19 and was hospitalised after she was facing breathing issues.

Her unfortunate demise has left everyone heartbroken and several celebrities have taken to social media to pay their condolences. Joining them, also paid a tribute to her with a heartfelt note and admitted being devastated by Chandro’s death. He also revealed that although he didn’t meet the shooter dadi, he did share a great warm connection through their tweets. “Never met #ShooterDadi but could feel the warmth in her tweets whenever we interacted. Deeply saddened to learn of her passing, my heartfelt condolences to the family,” he added. On the other hand, Randeep Hooda also mourned Chandro’s demise and wrote, “म्हारी दादी चंद्रो गयी ।। मिलना था गाम मैं ।। गाम मैं नई शूटिंग रेंज का उद्घाटन करना था ।। बात फोड़नी थी ।। #COVID19 के कारण प्रोग्राम आगे हो गया ।। अब तो सिर्फ़ यादगार ही रह जाएगी #ShooterDadi.”

Take a look at and Randeep Hooda’s tweet for Chandro Tomar:

Never met #ShooterDadi but could feel the warmth in her tweets whenever we interacted. Deeply saddened to learn of her passing, my heartfelt condolences to the family — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2021

Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar and had also paid a tribute to Chandro Tomar on Twitter. Bhumi tweeted, “Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girls to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her.”

