Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re is a complete entertainment package

Love triangle starring Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan Atrangi Re has been released on the digital platform. Fans were waiting for the film ever since the trailer was released. Aanand L Rai’s directorial will entertain you in every scene. It will not be wrong to say that it is a wholesome entertainer. Celebrating India in all its glory, the movie charts the length and breadth of the country and brings out the best of small-town India. The lead actors have aced their roles.

Akshay Kumar in the film is a surprise package. While Dhanush steals your heart with his performance and undoubtedly it is Sara’s best performance to date. She is sure to win not only hearts. The Chaka Chak girl steals the scene as Rinku every time she is on celluloid. With splendid screenplay and dialogues by Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re is a family entertainer and will take you through a rollercoaster ride of emotions while keeping you glued to the edge of your seat.

The cherry on the cake is the epic composition by A.R. Rahman. The music perfectly adds even more soul to the story and the stirring lyrics by Irshad Kamil leave an impact. Touted as the music album of the year, the best of the music industry has come together to create the music. Singers like Daler Mehndi, Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh have lent their voices to the songs. The movie is worthy enough to watch for its impeccable storytelling, performances par excellence and soulful music.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Aanand L Rai and Cape Of Good Films present Atrangi Re, a Colour Yellow production, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: Atrangi Re Twitter Review: Sara Ali Khan-Dhanush’s chemistry, Akshay’s cameo, AR Rahman’s music charm Tweeple