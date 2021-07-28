Akshay Kumar & Sara Ali Khan wish their co star Dhanush in the most ‘Atrangi’ manner

is known for his witty nature and his puns. Not to forget he has a great sense of humour too. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan too is known for her bubbly nature. Just imagine how quirky the birthday wish will be if it comes from these two stars? Well, something similar happened with South sensation Dhanush. Raanjhanaa actor turned a year older today, and his Atrangi Re co-stars wished him on social media in the quirkiest way ever.

took to his Instagram story and posted a still from their upcoming movie Atrangi Re featuring Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan and him. Khiladi Kumar captioned this image as, “Your name is Dhanush, but even if it was Teer, it would have been apt. You are so on-point with your talent. Happy Birthday, buddy. Keep shining.” Only Akshay could have come up with something as funny as calling him ‘Teer’. On the other hand, Sara posted a picture of her posing with Dhanush on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Happiest Birthday. Wishing you all the love, luck, positivity, peace, snickers, paneer soda, books, and Carnatic music.”

Take a look:

We bet these wishes would have left you in splits. We are waiting to see what Dhanush’s response to these ‘Atrangi’ wishes going to be.

Their camaraderie on social media proves that their chemistry in the movie is going to be great. How excited are you to witness the magic of Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in Atrangi Re?

