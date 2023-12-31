Akshay Kumar says 'actors are often not how they look on screen'; emphasizes 'fitter life' over 'filter life'

Akshay Kumar, renowned for his hard work, stands as not just a prolific actor but also one of the fittest icons in the industry. With a penchant for sharing insights into his rigorous fitness regimen, he consistently underscores the significance of prioritizing health and upholding discipline. In a recent appearance on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat program, Akshay reiterated his commitment to fitness.

He urged the audience not to consider actors as role models for lifestyle changes, and advocated for choosing a 'fitter life' over a 'filter life.’

Akshay Kumar reveals his passion for fitness and urges to not take inspiration from actors’ bodies for lifestyle change

In his address on PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, Akshay Kumar connected with the audience, shedding light on his passion for fitness and the preference for a natural approach. Beyond the allure of "fancy gyms," he disclosed his affinity for outdoor activities such as swimming, badminton, climbing stairs, exercising with Mudgal, and maintaining a diet rich in healthful foods.

Emphasizing the importance of discerning what is beneficial for one's fitness journey, Akshay offered valuable advice, stating, “Doctors ki salah se aap apna lifestyle badlo na ki kisi film star ki body dekh kar. Actors screen pe jaise dikhte hain waise toh kayi baar hote bhi nahi hain (Change your lifestyle on the advice of doctors and not by looking at the body of a film star. Actors are often not how they look on screen).”

He continued his insightful message, saying, “Kayi tarah ke filter aur special effects use hote hain aur hum usse dekh kar apne shareer ko badalne ke liye galat tarah ke shortcut ka istemaal karna shuru kar dete hain (Many types of filters and special effects are used and after seeing them, we start using wrong shortcuts to change our body).”

The Welcome actor pointed out the prevalent use of steroids in the pursuit of achieving six-pack or eight-pack abs, noting that these shortcuts may result in external enhancement but leave the body hollow from within.

Akshay underlined, “Aap log yaad rakhiye ga ki shortcut can cut your life short. Aapko shortcut nahi long lasting fitness chahiye (Remember, that shortcut can cut your life short. You need long-lasting fitness, not shortcuts).”

Akshay Kumar reveals his fitness mantra and gives a new year resolution to the audience

In his address, Akshay Kumar likened fitness to a form of "tapasya" or devotional effort, contrasting it with the use of instant coffee or noodles. As a New Year resolution, he urged the audience to make a commitment to a holistic approach, eschewing chemicals and shortcuts in favor of embracing exercise, yoga, nutritious food, timely sleep, meditation, and, most importantly, happily accepting one's own appearance.

In conclusion, he emphatically stated, “Aaj ke baad filter wali life nahi, fitter wali life jeeyo (After today, don't live a filter life, live a fitter life).”

Some time ago, Akshay offered a peek into his fitness routine, unveiling a unique practice involving a Mudgal. Sharing a shirtless snapshot standing before a wooden club, he delved into the personal connection, stating, “My father used to practice with it and watching him made me fall in love with a Mudgal. For years now, I swing my way to fitness everyday with this 6.5Kg traditional Indian wooden club. Beats everything (not everyone)… Try it!”

