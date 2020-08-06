Akshay Kumar says ‘Diwali came early this year’ as New York Times Square billboard shows Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir

Akshay Kumar took to social media to hail Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan. As the New York Times Square displayed Ram Mandir’s photo, Khiladi Kumar called it a historical day.

A day back, the entire country celebrated as PM Narendra Modi joined the Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan for the Ram Mandir. Even the New York Times Square digital billboard showcased Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. Seeing the same, could not resist but hail the same. The Khiladi Kumar joined other celebs in celebrating the day on which the foundation stone of the historical Ram Mandir was laid. Several ministers joined in at Ayodhya including PM Narendra Modi and others.

Akshay took to Twitter and wrote, “Diwali came early this year. Historical day indeed! Jai Siya Ram.” The Khildai Kumar celebrated it as a milestone day on which the Bhoomi Poojan of the Ram Mandir took place. Apart from Akshay, several other stars also took to social media to hail it as a historical day. Hema Malini, , Anupam Kher were a few names who celebrated with religious messages on social media as the foundation stone of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir was laid down.

#WATCH USA: A digital billboard of #RamMandir comes up in New York’s Times Square. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed 'Bhoomi Pujan' of #RamMandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Gq4Gi2kfvR — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the day was celebrated all over the city of Ayodhya with fervour. Diyas were lit up and sweets were distributed. PM Narendra Modi also tweeted about it and wrote, “A blessed day in Ayodhya. This day will remain etched in the memory of every Indian. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shree Ram always be upon us. May India scale new heights of progress. May every Indian be healthy and prosperous. @ShriRamTeerth.” Along with this, he shared several photos of his visit to Ayodhya.

