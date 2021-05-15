  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Akshay Kumar says 'Good going' to a fan who nailed handstand, while Twinkle Khanna, Nitara pick a weekend read

On Saturday, Akshay Kumar surprised a fan by appreciating his efforts of doing a handstand perfectly. On the other hand, Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara went ahead to share what's on their reading list for the weekend.
6401 reads Mumbai
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and Nitara weekend at home Akshay Kumar lauds his fans for his handstand act, Twinkle and Nitara pick a book for weekend
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Amid the COVID 19 second wave, even Bollywood stars are spending time at home and staying indoors. Speaking of this, Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna are also spending time at home with their kids. On Saturday, both Twinkle and Akshay shared a glimpse of their weekend activities via social media. On one hand, Akshay engaged in interacting with his fans on Twitter and left the internet in awe. On the other hand, Twinkle and daughter Nitara seemed to have reading on their mind. 

Taking to Twitter, Akshay responded to two of his fan tweets and left fans excited. A fan of Akshay shared a video of himself nailing a handstand like Khiladi Kumar. Reacting to his video, Akshay appreciated his practice and efforts. He replied to his fan and wrote, "Good going Armaan! Glad to know you kept trying , clear example of practice makes perfect." Another fan asked Akshay to wish him on his birthday and the superstar gladly obliged. He took to his Twitter handle and wished the fan on his birthday. On the other hand, Twinkle and daughter Nitara were busy picking their weekend read. The actress-turned-author shared a sneak peek of the book that she and Nitara picked for the weekend and called themselves 'Bookworms for life'.

Take a look at Akshay and Twinkle's weekend shenanigans:

Sharing the photo, Twinkle wrote, "The little one and I have picked our next read. Reading aloud, taking turns and answering questions that come up-everything from colonisation to editorial decisions! #catchthemyoung #bookwormsforlife #theadventuresofthekohinoor."

Over the past few weeks, Akshay and Twinkle have been doing their bit for the people in need amid the second wave of COVID 19. The couple had even arranged for oxygen concentrators and urged everyone else to help out as well. Akshay himself had battled COVID 19 a month back and was hospitalised as a precaution back then. Recently, on International Nurses Day, Akshay thanked all the heroes who were doing their duty amid the pandemic. 

Also Read| Twinkle Khanna calls her daughter Nitara ‘Superhero’; Says ‘Kids give us hope through our toughest times’

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Akshay Kumar TwitterTwinkle Khanna Instagram

You may like these
Twinkle Khanna shows the reality of ‘work from home’ with daughter Nitara; Urges schools to take back children
PHOTOS: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav and daughter Nitara are all smiles as they return to the bay
Twinkle Khanna responds to allegations of Akshay Kumar not doing enough amid COVID 19 pandemic
Newswrap, April 28: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna offer relief amid COVID; Jimmy Sheirgill’s arrest & more
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna help by arranging 100 oxygen concentrators in COVID 19 surge: Do whatever you can
Akshay Kumar tests negative for COVID 19, confirms Twinkle Khanna with their quirky caricature