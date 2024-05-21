Akshay Kumar says he is lucky to marry Twinkle Khanna: ‘Main to anpadh aadmi hu, wo dimaag wali hai’

Akshay Kumar may be one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood currently. But when it comes to his personal life, he is a complete family man. The actor is not only a caring and loving husband but is also a doting father to his son and daughter.

Khiladi Kumar recently appeared on the chat show of Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan titled Dhawan Karenge. In the episode, he spoke about his wife Twinkle Khanna’s intelligence and how he was lucky to get married to her.

Akshay Kumar praises wife Twinkle Khanna

Praising his daughter Nitara, Akshay Kumar revealed that she gets her intelligence from Twinkle Khanna. “Main to anpadh aadmi hu, zyada padha nahi hu. Main gadha mazdoori karta hu, wo dimaag wali hai. (I am an illiterate man, I have not studied too much. I do labor work whereas she is the one with the brain.)"

The Jolly LLB 3 star further went on and said he is lucky to have married superstar Rajesh Khanna’s daughter but he is even more lucky as Twinkle is a lovely wife and a lovely mother. Further, he added that if one gets the right life partner then one's life is perfect. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Akshay added, “I go to work and she has taken such good care of my children. I am surprised about how my wife looks at life even today. She is 50 now and still goes to study. She has finished her master's and is now doing her PhD.”

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar describes their life in London

For the unversed, Twinkle Khanna has moved to London with both of her kids for her higher studies. Akshay makes sure to find time amidst his hectic schedule to visit them and spend time with them.

In the chat show, the actor described his routine when he was in London with his family. The Welcome To The Jungle actor revealed that when he goes to London, he drops his daughter at school, then drops his son at the university, and then finally drops his wife at the university.

Further downplaying his educational qualifications, the actor quipped, “And then, like an ‘anpadh’, return home and watch cricket all day.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was amongst the first few celebrities who stepped out of their house to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha 2024 Election. It was his first vote since he received his Indian citizenship in 2023. After this, the actor jetted off to London with mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia.

Akshay Kumar on the professional front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar will next appear in the official Hindi remake of the Tamil drama film Soorarai Pottru, slated to release in theaters on February 16 next year.

Apart from this, he also has Housefull 5 which again features an ensemble cast. He also has Welcome To The Jungle lined up which yet again has a huge star cast featuring Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi, Shreyas Talpade, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and many more.

The teaser of the film has already created a hype and we bet fans cannot wait to watch it. The actor also wrapped up Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi recently.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar reveals son Aarav wears second-hand clothes and does household chores himself: 'Doesn't want to join cinema'